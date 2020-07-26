Doja Cat Got Coronavirus After Mocking People For Being Scared Of It Doja Cat/Instagram

Maybe Doja Cat should quit the music industry and go into fortune-telling, because it turns out the singer was right when she said she’d get coronavirus.

In an Instagram Live in early March, she referred to the virus that has killed millions worldwide as just ‘a flu’, adding, ‘B*tch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf*cking beer version of that sh*t. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a f*ck about corona, b*tch.’

The Say So singer then called those scared of it a ‘p*ssy’, adding that people who contracted the virus simply need to take tablets, drink tea and water and sleep.

You can watch her talk about not being scared of coronavirus here:

Following her bold statements, the 24-year-old admitted during an interview with Capital XTRA that she had contracted the virus.

She replied:

It’s been alright. I stay home, I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happened but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and – I don’t know how I got it, but I got it.

Doja Cat, real name Amala Zandile Dlamini, added, ‘I’m OK now, it was a four-day symptom freak-out, but I’m fine now.’

Doja PA Images

She isn’t the first celebrity to contract the virus. Back in March, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive while they were in Australia. Other well-known names to have battled the illness include Idris Elba and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju.

As well as discussing COVID, Doja Cat was also asked about her thoughts on fellow rapper Kanye West running for president and having Jay-Z as his vice.

She says:

I like Kanye West’s music, and I like Jay-Z ‘s music and Jay-Z and – er – if I’m gonna’ be completely honest with you I don’t want to talk about it because it’s a really sensitive issue and I feel like politics is a whole other world and not something I’m personally involved in. So, I really can’t say.

You can watch her full Capital XTRA interview here.

The US has seen a staggering increase in new cases of the virus in recent weeks, with there being just over 16,000 new cases in the country as of June 1 to a worrying 65,556 new cases as of yesterday, July 25.