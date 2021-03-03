Dolly Parton ‘Gets Dose Of Own Medicine’ With COVID Vaccine She Helped Fund

DollyParton/Twitter

Country singer Dolly Parton has received a dose of the COVID vaccine that she helped fund.

The Jolene singer donated a generous $1 million towards Moderna’s COVID vaccine research last year, after a friend of hers told her that the company was making exciting progress.

Moderna’s vaccine was one of the first to be authorised for use in the US, and was approved for use in the UK at the start of 2021.

Several months on from Parton’s kind donation, the 75-year-old has received the vaccine for herself, joking that she was receiving a dose of her own medicine.

See it yourself here:

She announced the news of her vaccination on Twitter yesterday, March 2, and encouraged others to follow suit.

Parton said in clip she shared on social media, ‘I’m going to get my vaccine. I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting a while – I’m old enough to get it and smart enough to get it, so I’m very happy that I’m going to get my Moderna shot today.’

She then sang a revised version of her hit song Jolene, changing the lyrics to ‘vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaaaaciiiiiine.’ Several fans of the country legend also created their own versions of the track last year after news of her donation emerged.

PA Images

Calling on other people to get the shot, Parton goes on to say:

I’m dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal – whatever that is – and that would be a great shot in the arm wouldn’t it, if we could get back to that. I just want to encourage everybody [to get the vaccine] because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we’ll get back to being normal.

‘I just want to say to all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot,’ she adds.

If Dolly says jump, we say how high.

