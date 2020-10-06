Dolly Parton In Talks To Pose For Playboy Again For 75th Birthday dollyparton/Instagram/Playboy

Legendary singer Dolly Parton is set to appear in Playboy for her birthday, the icon has again hinted.

Having previously appeared in the famous publication back in 1978, Parton, who turns 75 this January, plans to celebrate in style.

Appearing on Radio 1’s Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show, the 9 to 5 singer sounded keen to get back in the magazine, but evidently on her own terms.

‘Yeah, I just might do it,’ she said. ‘If I can do it in good taste and we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside.’ In 1978, when Parton featured on the cover and as part of an inside spread, she did not go nude for the then-Hugh Hefner-owned collaboration, instead opting to keep her appearance as tasteful and classy as she wanted.

75 is, as we can all agree, a milestone of a birthday. And with 2020 cancelling virtually everyone’s celebratory plans, going back onto one of the most famous covers on the planet, some 42 years later, would certainly make it one to remember.

In March, the star mentioned a desire to feature in Playboy again, when she was interviewed on 60 Minutes Australia and the idea of retirement came up. Hitting back, she said: ‘Well, I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74, [and] I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine.’

And just to prove her point, 2020 has been no slow year for her, having released a compilation album of 93 of her greatest songs. Parton also has a new Netflix festive movie coming out called Christmas on the Square, which is added to the streaming service November 22.