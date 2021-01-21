Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Younger Brother After He Dies Aged 67

He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You will always be a high light in my own career.

You Are My Christmas, our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favourite.

It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.