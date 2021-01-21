Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Younger Brother After He Dies Aged 67
Dolly Parton has revealed that her younger brother has died aged 67 in a heartfelt tribute.
In her announcement, she said her brother, Randy Parton had passed away following a long battle with cancer and was ‘shining in Heaven now’.
‘My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time,’ she wrote.
She continued, ‘We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.’
‘Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years,’ she added.
Speaking of her brother’s achievements, she said:
He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You will always be a high light in my own career.
You Are My Christmas, our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favourite.
It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.
Randy is survived by his wife, his daughter, one son and two grandsons.
‘We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts,’ Dolly said.
Randy, who was one of 12 siblings, began his career as a musician in 1982, when he first recorded the song Roll On. The song was later released by the band Alabama, earning them their 12th number one single.
Later, he would play bass for Dolly as well as sing for the soundtrack of the movie Rhinestone, starring Dolly.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Celebrity, Cancer, Dolly Parton, Now