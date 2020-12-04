Don Cheadle Calls Out Letitia Wright For Tweeting 'F*cked Up' Anti-Vaxxer Video PA Images

Don Cheadle has called out his Avengers: Endgame co-star Letitia Wright for apparently sharing an anti-vaxxer video on social media.

Wright shared the video, titled ‘COVID-19 VACCINE, SHOULD WE TAKE IT?’ from Tomi Arayomi, on Twitter yesterday, December 3, along with a praying hands emoji.

Published on the YouTube channel On The Table earlier this week, the one-hour video discusses the vaccine and one of the ingredients supposedly inside it, Luciferase.

Don Cheadle Calls Out Letitia Wright For Tweeting 'F*cked Up' Anti-Vaxxer Video letitiawright/Twitter

Soon after sharing the video, 27-year-old Wright started trending on Twitter. At the time of writing, there have been over 10,000 tweets about the Black Panther actor.

One person to call out Wright for sharing the video was Don Cheadle. In a now-deleted Tweet, the 56-year-old quote-tweeted Wright’s tweet sharing the controversial video with the caption, ‘Bye, Letitia’.

Responding to a fan who called Cheadle out for deleting the tweet, the actor said, ‘I haven’t seen it. I’ll watch and pull her coat if it’s off. I was jabbing at her for her tweet rhyming letitia with felicia. that was the joke walking from set to trailer.’

Wright was also criticised for sharing the video after it became apparent Arayomi made transphobic comments. In the video, he says, ‘Look at somebody is genetically born a male but you say that’s a girl… enough times, eventually you will force compliance by the composition of my speech to say something that I just technically, biologically don’t believe in,’ Metro reports.

Last year, Don Cheadle wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase ‘Protect Trans Kids’ while hosting SNL. Replying to another tweet, the actor wrote, ‘If she went transphobe, fire away. but I’ll personally take it to her if she said something crazy. not to twitter. that’s how I do it with friends and how I hope they do it with me if I fkkk up. trying to find it now’.

Cheadle found the video, watched it, and later said he would ‘not defend’ Wright for posting it online. ‘Just scrolled through,’ he wrote, ‘Hot garbage everytime I stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. I would never defend anybody posting this. but I still won’t throw her away over it. the rest I’ll take off twitter. had no idea.’

Cheadle wasn’t the only one to comment on Wright’s sharing of the video – many others called her out on it too.

Musician Alex Sawyer commented, ‘This is a frustratingly irresponsible use of a platform’, while film writer Brooke Obie wrote, ‘This is extremely irresponsible for someone of your platform please delete this!’

Another person wrote:

The concerns re: any vaccine are understandable, but we must work as a team, take this vaccine & put this pandemic behind us for good. I sincerely hope u understand what I’m trying to say here & please reconsider your stance on this matter. You’re making people upset.

Wright replied to the individual stating that it was never her intention to upset anyone.

Another person wrote that, while they don’t think the actor meant any harm by sharing the video, they think she needs to be more responsible about what she puts on social media.

They said, ‘Hey Letitia, I really admire your heart to ask questions about things people take for granted, and I’m sure your intentions are pure. But you’ve gotta be more responsible when you “just put ideas out there” that have already been disproven. Especially if it causes others to die.’

Wright has since responded to all the messages she’s received writing, ‘if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled’.