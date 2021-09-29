Donald Trump Once Called To Insist His Penis Didn’t Look Like A Toadstool, His Former Press Secretary Claims

Alamy

According to his former press secretary, Donald Trump once called her to insist that his penis didn’t look like a toadstool.

Stephanie Grisham worked at the White House for a nine-month tenure during former president Trump’s tenure.

In her new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, she claims there was a culture of sexual harassment throughout her time at the White House, and also alleges that the former president even telephoned her to insist rumours that his penis looked like a toadstool were false.

Alamy

Grisham joined the campaign in 2016, working as the press secretary of Melania Trump in 2017 and then going on to become the press secretary of the White House in 2019. During her time at the White House, she never managed to conduct a single briefing, VICE reported.

Grisham left the role to return to being the press secretary of the former first lady, and also took on the role of chief of staff.On January 6, however, she resigned after the Capitol riots. At the time, she told The Times that while it had been ‘an honour to serve the country in the White House’ and to ‘help children everywhere’ as part of Melania’s ‘mission’, the riot had been the last straw.

Grisham’s book details events such as when Trump reportedly objectified a press aide, denied all accusations around him having raped magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, and it even reveals an alleged telephone conversation between Grisham and Trump about the appearance of his penis.

Alamy

According to the book, Trump once requested a particular young female press aide be brought onto Air Force One so he could ‘look at her [behind]’. Grisham also claims that the former president demanded she ‘keep [the woman] happy’ and promote her.

Grisham also alleges that after Trump’s penis was branded as looking like a ‘toadstool’ by Stormy Daniels, the 75-year-old phoned her to deny the rumour and clarify that his penis was not small or shaped in that way, to which Grisham reportedly responded, ‘Uh, yes sir.’

Alamy

Grisham also claims that Trump also harassed her during her nine months at the White House. In the book, she claimed that the former president enquired about her sex life and asked whether her partner at that time was any good in bed. Her partner, Max Miller, was another of Trump’s aides.

While they have since split, Grisham noted how Miller, who is a current congressional candidate, was in charge of calming Trump down by playing showtunes from musicals such as the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Cats. Miller was subsequently named ‘The Music Man’.

Trump has since had his appeal against the defamation lawsuit by Carroll denied by a federal judge, however at the time the rape claims came to light, Grisham noted in her book that Trump advised that, ‘You just deny it.’

‘That’s what you do in every situation. Right, Stephanie? You just deny it,’ he reportedly said.

Alamy

Grisham’s book has been slammed by Trump’s family, with his current press secretary even labelling her as a ‘disgruntled former employee’.

The office of Melania Trump stated:

[The book is] an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behaviour in the White House.

The book will be published on October 5 by Harper Collins.