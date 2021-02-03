Dr Alex George Appointed As Government's Mental Health Ambassador By Boris Johnson dralexgeorge/Instagram

Love Island’s Dr Alex George has been appointed as a Mental Health Ambassador for the British government.

George will initially focus on young peoples’ mental health in his new role. The TV star tragically lost his teenage brother to suicide last year.

The 29-year-old has been campaigning in recent weeks in the hope of meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss improving schools’ mental health education.

He wrote in an Instagram post last month, ‘DEAR BORIS JOHNSON, Our children have a right to receive quality mental health education and support that adequately prepares them for the world in which we live.’

The post continued:

Education and support for emotional and mental wellbeing needs to be treated with the same importance as core subjects such as Maths and English. Happy and well supported children are much more likely to enjoy and engage in education and become well rounded adults and more able to cope with the pressures of modern life.

Evidently his hard work paid off, as this morning, February 3, George announced the news of his new role.

Sharing a picture of himself and Johnson on Instagram, he wrote, ‘WE DID IT!! You called and the PM answered!! I have been appointed as the Ambassador for Mental Health. It hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m not sure it ever will. I am truly humbled. In my role, I will be working closely with the Government to make mental health an absolute priority.’

He goes on to say how mental health has never been more important and that right now, as well as in the future, ‘we must do everything in our power to bring meaningful change’.

The prime minister said:

Children and young people have heroically adapted to save lives and protect our NHS. This has understandably had a huge impact on their mental health, so I want to shine a spotlight on this vital issue ahead of their return to school.

Johnson continued, ‘I’m delighted that Dr Alex George will be working with us as we do everything in our power to improve people’s mental wellbeing.’