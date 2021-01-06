Dr. Dre Hospitalised After Suffering A Brain Aneurysm PA Images

Rapper Dr. Dre has been hospitalised after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday, January 4.

The 55-year-old is thought to currently be in intensive care in Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Dre’s condition is being described as ‘stable’, and the rapper even managed to take to Instagram yesterday, January 5, to thank his friends and family for their support.

He wrote:

Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!

Doctors are currently unsure what started the bleeding but are currently performing a series of test on Dre to find out, MailOnline reports.

An aneurysm is a bulge in the blood vessels caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall and, as blood passes through the weakened vessel, the blood pressure causes a small area to bulge outwards ‘like a balloon,’ according to the NHS.

This can happen anywhere in the body, but most commonly occurs in the brain and the abdominal aorta.

An aneurysm can prove very serious if they rupture and the bleeding from the ruptured aneurysm can cause extensive brain damage and symptoms.

Fellow celebrities replied to Dre’s Instagram post wishing him a speedy recovery and expressing their relief to know he’s doing OK.

Conor McGregor commented, ‘Still Dre!’, while fellow rapper Nino Brown wrote, ‘Can’t stop the doc! Weapons will form but they will not prosper! God just revealing and removing the toxicity from around you so more blessings can land on your landing strip. U are a inspiration’.

Meanwhile, Missy Elliott tweeted, ‘Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body’.

Dr Dre, real name Andre Young, is currently in an ongoing legal battle with his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young.

The pair have been married for 24 years and share two children together, daughter Truly, 19, and 23-year-old son Truice.

As of September, Young was asking the rapper for $1.9 million in monthly spousal support.

Dre described the request as ‘the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers’.