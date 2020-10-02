Dr Dre Wins Legal Battle In Divorce Case PA Images

Dr Dre will not have to pay his ex-wife more than $1 million in expenses per month, after a judge has ruled in his favour.

Nicole Young, Dre’s wife of 24 years, was reportedly asking for $1.9 million each month to cover her expenses, which would cover the likes of her security, laundry and cleaning, to her mortgage and phone bill.

The $1.9 million was on top of Dre paying for Young’s $5 million lawyer fees, something he had reportedly already done despite the case only having gone on for two months.

Dre – whose real name is Andre Young – recently hit back at claims she needed the vast amount of money, stating that it seemed like ‘the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers’.

However, despite Young’s legal team’s efforts, during a court battle that took place yesterday, October 1, the judge said Dre did not have to pay these fees, TMZ reports. The judge also rejected her legal team’s request to move the hearing regarding the $5 million in attorney’s fees forwards from January to this month.

Young’s lawyers responded to the decision, stating that their client needed the $1.5 million to pay for security – among other things – as she’d been receiving death threats in light of their separation.

However, the judge rejected this because Young had dismissed the security team that Dre was paying for. The 50-year-old had claimed her ex-husband was ‘too controlling’ with the previous security, and that he threatened to fire them if they did not follow his orders.

Despite the judge voting in favour of the rapper, Dre’s lawyer stated that he was still happy to pay for Young’s expenses pending the divorce – including security. The judge then stated that Young could hire her own security team, but they must not cost more than what Dre was paying.

Young has previously claimed that Dre had ‘abusive control’ over her during their marriage, and that he kicked her out of their home while drunk in April of this year. This argument is reportedly what ultimately led to their divorce.

However, the judge stated that these claims were nothing like other serious, domestic abuse cases that he has to deal with. He added that if Dre does exercise control over her, that she can file for a restraining order.