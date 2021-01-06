Dr Dre's Home Hit By Burglars Who Saw He Was In Hospital PA Images

Many were concerned about the health of Dr Dre when it was announced that he was in the hospital for a brain aneurysm. However, burglars saw it as an opportunity to visit his home.

Dr Dre made a name for himself in the rap group NWA as well as through a prolific solo and production career. The producer, rapper and entrepreneur has been involved with some of the most successful rap albums of all time, including ‘Doggystyle’ and his own record ‘The Chronic’.

The rapper suffered from a brain aneurysm on January 4, and was admitted into intensive care. While it appears that Dre is recovering well, there have been issues at his home in the early hours of the morning.

Dr. Dre Hospitalised After Suffering A Brain Aneurysm drdre/Instagram

Apparently, burglars heard the news that Dre had visited the hospital and then hatched a plan to rob his home.

TMZ has reported that four men were on Dre’s Pacific Palisades property at 2am. Fortunately, security was present to confront the burglars while they tried to gain access to the producer’s home. As a result of this confrontation, the burglars fled the scene while security informed the authorities. Shortly after, police arrived on the scene. After a short chase, the burglars were arrested, and they are now in custody. This will undoubtedly be a comfort to Dre, who hopes to return home soon.

There had been an outpour of support for Dre after it was announced that he was hospitalised with the likes of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Missy Elliott sending messages. The producer looks like he is on the mend after the initial concern. On Tuesday, Dre posted on Instagram thanking those who sent him well wishes. In the statement, Dre also said he would be home very soon and many will hope that security will ensure that he can return peacefully.

PA Images

The full statement from Dre read:

Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!

It is unclear what action will be taken against those who attempted to rob Dre while he was in the hospital, but many will hope that the producer can get well without concerns about the safety of his property going forward.