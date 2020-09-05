Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Is Seeking $2 Million A Month In Divorce

Dr. Dre's Wife Is Seeking $2 Million A Month In Divorce PA/drdre/Instagram

Dr. Dre’s wife is seeking $2 million a month in spousal support following the pair’s divorce.

It was announced back in June that the rapper and his wife Nicole Young had filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The $2 million a month requested by Young is in addition to the request of $5 million for her lawyer fees in what’s thought to be one of the most expensive celebrity divorces.

Nicole Young PA Images

The pair have two children together: daughter Truly, 19, and 23-year-old son Truice. Apparently 55-year-old Dre is wanting to settle the divorce case as soon as possible to protect their children.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, 50-year-old Young claims Dre – real name Andre Romelle Young – had ‘abusive control’ over her during their marriage and that he kicked her out of their home while drunk in April of this year. This argument is reportedly what ultimately led to their divorce.

As per the documents, Young explained the incident saying, ‘Andre, who was intoxicated, told me that he wanted me to leave our [Brentwood] residence. He started yelling at me, ‘F*ck you. F*ck you. Get the f*ck out. Get the f*ck out. Go to Malibu.’

Nicole Young and Dr. Dre PA Images

Young also brought up the rapper’s history of violence, stating:

While talented, Andre’s personal life was turbulent and violent and was marred by encounters with law enforcement, incarceration, and physical and emotional abuse against women.

The couple reportedly had a prenuptial agreement but Dr. Dre ripped this up two years into their marriage as a romantic gesture. Dre, whose net worth is estimated at $800 million, denies he tore up the prenup, and says Young signed it willingly, despite her claims to the contrary.

Young has claimed she played an integral part in her husband’s success. Dr. Dre shot to stardom as one of the founding members of rap group N.W.A., later going on to release his solo album The Chronic under the ill-fated Death Row Records, which he co-owned at the time before leaving in 1996.

Nicole Young and Dr. Dre PA Images

The 55-year-old went on to found his titanic Aftermath Entertainment label, signing the likes of Eminem and 50 Cent off the bat. While still releasing his own music – his last album, Compton, was released in 2015 – his efforts have primarily soared on the production side for artists such as Snoop Dogg, The Game and Kendrick Lamar.