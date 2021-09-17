Drake Bell Breaks Silence After Child-Endangerment Convction

If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different, and I would not be here at home with my wife and my son. But that being said, I’m not perfect, and I made mistakes. I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know… yet when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped.

And, uh, and that’s what I pled guilty to. You know, I… it was reckless and irresponsible text messages.