Drake Bell Breaks Silence After Child-Endangerment Convction

Drake Bell has spoken out against what he says are ‘entirely false and wrong’ claims made against him, two months after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment over inappropriate messages sent to an underage fan.
Bell, who is currently serving a two year suspended sentence along with 200 hours of community service, broke his silence on Instagram to issue a lengthy statement. In it, he flatly denied allegations of sexual assault made by his victim, who is now 19, calling claims that he was a child predator ‘clickbait’.
In a victim statement published ahead of Bell’s sentencing, the victim alleged that as well as grooming her via text message, the Drake & Josh star had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was 15.
Bell has not been charged in relation to those claims, and in his statement said ‘a lot of the news that you’ve been hearing, most of the news that you’ve hard recently, is entirely false and wrong’.
He continued:
If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different, and I would not be here at home with my wife and my son. But that being said, I’m not perfect, and I made mistakes. I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know… yet when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped.
And, uh, and that’s what I pled guilty to. You know, I… it was reckless and irresponsible text messages.
The actor went on to categorically deny any sexual activity took place, and claimed that he had only taken the plea deal because he ‘felt that it was the best way to get this over quickly and for everybody involved to get to move on’.
‘Don’t believe the media right off the bat, you know, it’s a lot of clickbait. Do your own research and come top your own conclusions,’ he said.
