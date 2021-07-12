Drake Bell Sentenced For Crimes Against A Child

Nickelodeon/PA Images

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment.

The Drake and Josh actor, whose real name is Jared Bell, was sentenced today, July 12, to one year in prison and 200 hours of community service following his virtual appearance at Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court last month. However, since the sentence was suspended, he won’t serve any jail time.

His charge relates to a 2017 incident in which Bell was said to have ‘violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm’ for a girl who attended one of the actor’s concerts in Cleveland when she was 15.

The incident was reported the following year, when the teen contacted Toronto police. An investigation was launched after Toronto authorities contacted Cleveland police, with investigators alleging that Bell had sent inappropriate messages to the teen via social media prior to the concert.

PA Images

In the statements prior to his sentencing today, the victim alleged that Bell had assaulted her and that she was made to perform oral sex on him twice. She also claimed the pair exchanged sexual messages.

The unnamed girl further said that Bell had links with her aunt and decided to speak out today in a hope of getting justice. Apparently a handful of people knew about what had gone on between the former Nickelodeon star and the girl, including Bell’s partner, Janet Vaughan.

During her defamatory statement where the actor was branded a ‘monster’, Bell could be seen on Zoom shaking his head in disagreement.

She concluded her statement with, ‘Jared Drake Bell is a paedophile and that is his legacy.’

PA Images

Bell had initially pleaded not guilty to attempted child endangerment, a felony in the fourth degree, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanour the first degree, though changed his plea after agreeing to a plea deal.

It doesn’t appear as if he’s facing any charges for sexual assault, despite the girl’s allegations. Bell’s lawyer viscously denied these claims.

At the hearing last month, the judge explained prison time is not mandatory in the felony charge, but that it carried a sentence of anywhere from six to 18 months in prison in monthly increments, and/or a fine of up to $5,000. Meanwhile, the misdemeanour charge carries up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Today Bell received a year for the felony charge, and six months for the misdemeanour; however these will be served concurrently. Since the sentence was suspended, Bell won’t have to serve jail time.

Bell was arrested in early June before being released on $2,500 personal bond. He is best known for his role on one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved shows, Drake and Josh, where he starred alongside Josh Peck from 2004-2007.