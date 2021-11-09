Drake Breaks Silence On Travis Scott Astroworld Deaths
Drake has spoken out about the Travis Scott concert which left eight people dead after the crowd surged towards the stage.
The Canadian rapper joined Scott on stage at Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 5, when the incident took place.
Scott and Drake, along with venue and entertainment company Live Nation, are now the subject of a lawsuit filed by Thomas J Henry Law on behalf of 23-year-old Kristian Paredes, one of the attendees at the concert who was ‘severely injured’ as a result of the events.
The artists have been accused of having ‘incited mayhem’ during their performance, which continued for some time even after members of the crowd began to plead crew members for help.
Scott described the deaths as a ‘tragic loss of life’, and in the early hours of this morning, November 9, Drake released a statement calling the events a ‘devastating tragedy’.
In a post on Instagram, he wrote:
I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy.
I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.
My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.
Authorities are in the midst of investigating the events that led to the eight deaths and ‘scores’ of injuries. On Monday, November 8, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed he met with Scott and his head of security prior to the concert and ‘expressed [his] concerns regarding public safety.’
He explained: ‘I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with [Houston Police Department] for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any unscheduled events.’
Following the incident, Scott assured the department had his ‘total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.’
Both Drake and Scott were accused in the lawsuit filed by Paredes of negligently inciting ‘a riot and violence’, though the lawsuit reportedly did not provide any examples of such conduct.
The eight victims of the event were found to be between the ages of 14 and 27 and were from Texas, Illinois and Washington, according to Harris County authorities.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
