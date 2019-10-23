Drake Got McDonald’s Delivered To A Club For His Birthday

champagnepapi/lyricaanderson/Instagram

After a glitzy nightclub party, Dom Perignon and a massive McDonald’s, Rihanna and Drake appear to be on friendly terms again.

The superstar musical pair used to date in 2016, forming a pop culture power couple for the ages. However, their short-lived love affair came to an end as their lives drew apart.

The Hotline Bling rapper’s birthday is later this week, but he was cracking open the champagne early this week at a party, and Rihanna decided to make an appearance.

PA

According to celebrity gossip account The Shade Room, the rapper rented out Los Angeles’ Poppy nightclub for him and his OVO crew on Monday night (October 21).

Rihanna was also invited, along with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson, but it wasn’t just fun and expensive booze on offer. Drake ordered a hulking McDonald’s straight to the club. That’s the high life, folks.

lyricaanderson/Instagram

An unnamed source told The Shade Room:

Drake was throwing a party at the club and Riri got an invite. Riri showed up with her girl Lyrica for a girls night out. We heard it was a fun night and nothing too crazy happened but Drake pulled a cute move. He had McDonald’s delivered to the club for Riri and her whole crew. Now if that’s not game what do you call it?

Chicken nuggets, chips and cheeseburgers are the route to anyone’s heart (certainly mine, anyway).

According to another eyewitness, everyone – including Drake and Rihanna – appeared to be having a great time together, chatting and laughing the night away.

Rihanna/YouTube

An unnamed source told E! News:

Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake’s table by security. Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends. Rihanna was dancing to the music and bobbing her head and seemed to be in a good mood. The whole vibe was very chill. Drake had a huge smile on his face and looked excited to see Rihanna when she arrived.

The fact the pair were so cordial marks a sharp change from Rihanna’s interview with Vogue in 2018.

Discussing Drake’s infamous gushing speech while presenting Rihanna with the Vanguard Award at the 2016 VMAs, the pop-star said:

Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast. We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.

Rihanna is currently in an ‘exclusive relationship’ with Hassan Jameel. At least the ex-couple seem to be friendly again.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]