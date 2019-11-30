Drake Labelled ‘Creepy’ After Billie Eilish Reveals The Rapper Texts Her

PA

Drake has been criticised after Billie Eilish revealed he frequently sends her text messages.

Eilish, 17, spoke about their text exchanges during an interview with Vanity Fair, describing the 33-year-old rapper as ‘the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to’.

However, this admission has made some fans feel uncomfortable, with some labelling the communication between the pair as ‘creepy’.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, six time Grammy nominee Eilish revealed:

Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to. I mean, I’ve only like texted him, but he’s so nice. Like, he does not need to be nice, you know what I mean? He’s at a level in his life where he doesn’t need to be nice, but he is, you know?

Eilish, who will turn 18 in December, appeared to view their exchanges in a positive light. But not everyone has been so enthusiastic.

Me watching the billie eilish vanity fair interview, hearing her say drake is the nicest guy ever and that he texts her. pic.twitter.com/kpv7V6DPKh — kristen🍍 (@ksiebs_5204) November 26, 2019

Drake when Billie Eilish tells Vanity Fair they text all the time: pic.twitter.com/sjdHdR6bCq — Zach Meikle (@ZachInAmerica) November 26, 2019

Some fans have taken to social media to express their concern and disapproval, with many stating that it was inappropriate for Drake to be messaging an underage teenager.

One person tweeted:

Does anyone else think it’s strange that Drake just has Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown’s numbers? It’s definitely possible he’s just being a role model and it has to do with marketing but why’s a 32 year old man texting girls under the age of 17?

Another said:

I don’t blame Billie Eilish one bit for thinking it’s cool that Drake wants to be her friend. I loved it when I was 17 and adult men wanted to know me. It’s only in hindsight that I found it weird, and it’s really on adults to interrogate what ‘being nice’ actually means here.

A third person said:

Billie Eilish just said in her Vanity Fair video that Drake is the nicest person ever and she has only talked to him through text. I am sorry but after news came out a while ago that 33-year-old Drake was texting 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, this is creepy as hell.

Just last year, Drake came under scrutiny after it emerged he had been sending 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown text messages telling her he missed her, with the Stranger Things star revealing he gives her advice on ‘boys’.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Brown said:

I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic, a great friend, and a great role model. We just texted each other the other day and he was like ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more’.

She added:

About boys, he helps me. Yeah, he’s great, he’s wonderful, I love him.

