Drake Opens Up About Why He’s Now Sharing Pictures Of His Son Adonis
Drake has opened up about why he’s all of a sudden started sharing photos of his son, Adonis.
The Candadian rapper almost broke the internet back in March after sharing a photo of his two-year-old son for the first time.
In an emotional Instagram post, Drake wrote about Adonis saying, ‘You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift’, as well as stating he missed is family in light of recent global events.
While the rapper hasn’t shared any more pictures of his son on social media since, he opened up to fellow rapper Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio about finally showing his son to the world.
As per Huffington Post, the 33-year-old said:
It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world.
I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what, this is just something that I want to do.’
I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. I just wanted to free myself of that.
The sharing of the picture came as a huge surprise to fans following Drake previously keeping that side of his personal life very private.
However, Drake did confirm he had a child in 2018 on his song Emotionless, released on his album Scorpion. Part of the song said, ‘I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid’.
He also confirmed he had a child after sharing a cute painting saying ‘Papa’ on it, which was given to him by Adonis on Father’s Day last summer.
Adonis’ mother is former pornstar Sophie Brussaux who was first linked to Drake back in 2017.
Apparently the rapper didn’t believe Brussaux’s child was his until a DNA test was done to prove that he was.
30-year-old Brussaux also hadn’t shared any pictures of Adonis on social media until Drake did.
Following him sharing their son to the world, she did so too on her own Instagram.
She captioned the post:
Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world.
Sophie also joked that she and Drake were both naturally blonde due to the gorgeous, blonde locks their son has.
While he may not have the same hair as his dad, Adonis sure looks like him in other ways.
