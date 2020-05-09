Drake Opens Up About Why He’s Now Sharing Pictures Of His Son Adonis

It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world.

I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what, this is just something that I want to do.’

I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. I just wanted to free myself of that.