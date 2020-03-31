Drake’s Ex Sophie Brussaux Responds To People Saying Son Adonis Doesn’t Look Like His Dad
Sophie Brussaux the mother of Drake’s child has responded to people claiming Adonis doesn’t look like his father.
Sophie and Drake have two-year-old son Adonis together and when pictures were finally shared of him yesterday, March 30, fans were left shocked to see him boasting bright, blonde hair.
The pictures shared by Drake were shared alongside a lengthy, heartfelt message expressing love for his ‘family’.
Following her ex-boyfriend’s post, Sophie then shared some pictures of Adonis herself after covering his faces in all previous Instagram posts she’s done of her son.
The 30-year-old commented on the elephant in the room of Adonis’s blonde hair and joked that both her and Drake are both naturally blonde and edited a picture of the two of them with blonde hair.
Her post read:
Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde
While the edit of Sophie hair blonde is actually quite convincing, a blonde Drake is much less so…
It’s unknown where Adonis actually got his gorgeous blonde hair from, however you can definitely see some of Drake’s other physical characteristics in his son.
Previously there were reports of some drama between Drake and Sophie but from their recent Instagram posts, it appears there’s no bad blood between the pair.
Drake shared Adonis’s Instagram debut yesterday with a long caption speaking about his son’s ‘biggest heart’.
The rapper wrote:
Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.
The couple successfully kept their son out of the media for two years, but they’ve obviously realised he’s too cute to not share with the rest of the world.
