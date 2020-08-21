Drew Barrymore Says Her Grandfather’s Friends Stole His Corpse From The Morgue
Drew Barrymore confirmed that her grandfather’s friends did in fact steal his corpse from the morgue after his death in 1942.
The 50 First Dates actor is the granddaughter of John Barrymore, who was well known for his roles in films like Grand Hotel and Rasputin and the Empress. He was dubbed one of the greatest actors of his generation.
Following his death, there has been a decades-old rumour of what Barrymore’s friends did with his body after he died. Before he died, Barrymore was supposedly the leader of what was known as the Bundy Drive Boys – a group of fellow ‘Hollywood legends’.
The surviving members of the group didn’t take Barrymore’s death very well and, after a heavy night of boozing, group member Errol Flynn apparently went and retrieved his body from the morgue. Flynn then drove the body to another Bundy Drive Boys member’s mansion for one last night of partying. It’s said the popular film Weekend at Bernie’s is based off this decades-old anecdote.
Now, 78 years on from his death, his granddaughter Drew Barrymore has confirmed that the rumours are actually true, when she was asked about it on Hot Ones.
Drew added:
And I will say this, I hope my friends do the same for me. That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up and have a last few rounds.
I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it’s okay, just with me, if everyone can be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference.
Like her grandfather, Barrymore has had some of her own iconic film roles, including the 1996 classic Scream. During the interview, Drew said she had campaigned for her character to die early on.
Explaining why she didn’t take the main role in the movie, she said:
In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was always going to be slugging through at the end, but was going to creak by and make it. What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away. I asked if I could be Casey Becker so that we would establish that rule does not apply in this film.
Actress Neve Campbell ended up getting the lead role instead; apparently Campbell’s in talks to return to the role for the franchise’s fifth instalment.
Courteney Cox and David Arquette are also said to be reprising their roles as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley respectively, for Scream 5, along with franchise new-comers Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. The film’s set to hit cinemas at some point next year.
You can watch Barrymore’s full Hot Ones interview here.
