Duffy Breaks Silence Since Telling Fans She Was Held Captive And Raped
Popstar Duffy has broken her silence for the first time since returning to the spotlight to tell fans about her horrific rape ordeal.
The Grammy award-winning singer spoke out about a traumatic experience in which she was drugged, raped and held captive by an attacker, which prompted her to disappear from public view, in a lengthy Instagram post last month.
Duffy had told fans she would elaborate in an interview, however she has now decided not to go ahead after finding the process ‘too difficult’.
Addressing Radio 2 DJ Jo Wiley on Thursday, March 19, the 35-year-old wrote:
Hi Jo (Whiley). Hope you are well and keeping safe. Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want.
You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer. Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon.
Universal Music, no one, knows I am doing this. They won’t be mad, they are lovely people. So here’s a song … here’s ‘Something Beautiful’. It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.
I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown. Duffy x
It comes after Duffy revealed last month that she had decided to come forward and tell her story after a journalist found a way to contact her last summer.
‘He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak,’ she wrote, acknowledging that many people had wondered ‘what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why’.
Assuring fans that she is ‘ok and safe now’, the Welsh singer explained:
I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.
You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it un-broke.
At the time, she told followers she would be posting a spoken interview weeks later, however it has now become apparently that the process has been ‘too difficult’ for the star.
Here’s wishing Duffy all the love and support in the world.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
