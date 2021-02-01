Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44
Actor Dustin Diamond, who played Sam ‘Screech’ Powers in Saved By The Bell, has passed away aged 44.
Diamond passed away this morning, February 1, following a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year.
He was reportedly hospitalised in January after feeling generally unwell. Upon diagnosis, Diamond was told he may only have weeks to live.
His condition deteriorated this week and he was eventually taken off breathing support, TMZ reports. His dad was with him at the time of his passing.
Tributes to the star, who played the nerdy yet loveable Screech, have already begun pouring in online.
Diamond, who began his acting career as a child, played the role for almost thirteen years. He also starred in the film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, which was released in 2003.
‘We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, due to carcinoma,’ Diamond’s representatives told TV Line in a statement.
‘He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,’ the statement said.
His agency added:
Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did.
We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.
Following his time as Screech, Diamond also published a book, Behind The Bell, which gave readers an inside perspective into life behind the scenes of the show.
Aside from his acting career, in 2013 Diamond appeared on the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother, where he was the fourth housemate to be evicted.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity