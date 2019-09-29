Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel Have Ended Their Fast And Furious Feud

The Rock/Instagram/Vin Diesel/Instagram

In case you were wondering, all’s well in the world of Hollywood actors, because Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have apparently finally ended their Fast and Furious feud.

It has been a journey full of high-speed chases and rivalry between the two stars, but it seems as if their long-standing feud could have finally come to an end.

Although we have no idea what has sparked the pair to bury the hatchet, Johnson took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the pair are on much better terms these days.

He paused mid-workout to thank fans for their support of his Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, before adding a surprise message for Diesel.

The actor said:

Lastly, but not least, I want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs & Shaw. What a wild ride this has been. 10 years ago, when you and I spoke and you invited me into the Fast and Furious family. I’m grateful for that invite.

He went on to show gratitude for the ‘massively successful build out and expansion’ they’d achieved.

Johnson said:

We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again, brother, I appreciate your support.

Fans of the franchise have been aware of the pair’s alleged feud since it was reported they had a creative direction disagreement on the set of The Fate of the Furious in 2016.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson cited ‘a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie making and collaborating’ for the fallout.

So, why the sudden U-turn from the wrestler-turned-actor? Well, according to reports, it was actually down to Diesel.

In the new video from Johnson, he alludes to a post made by Diesel on August 25, in which the actor gave a ‘real shout-out’ to The Rock for the way he’d expanded the Fast and Furious franchise with the creation of Hobbs & Shaw. He also went on to congratulate Johnson when he announced his secret wedding to Lauren Hashian, and their ‘beautiful family.’

Perhaps Diesel decided to take on the ‘family is everything,’ ideology of his on-screen persona Dominic Toretto to finally end the bitter rivalry.

Anyway, here’s to hoping this could open the door to many more creative works between the pair.

