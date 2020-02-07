Dwayne Johnson Embarrasses His Daughter After Tweeting Her The Worst 'Dad Joke' PA Images

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson jokingly called out his daughter on Twitter to teach her some important Johnson-family values.

Most dads live to embarrass their children, and they often have a multitude of tricks up their sleeves to do so. Whether it’s trying to bond with them by getting ‘down with the kids’ or making them cringe with a terrible pun, they always know what to do to cause an eye roll.

Of course, the most cringe-worthy moments often happen in public, as if the dads purposefully set out to embarrass their kids in front of as many people as possible. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter, Simone, was reminded of that the hard way.

The 18-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 5, to ask for some advice with a predicament most people will be all too familiar with.

She wrote:

Do i wanna nap or keep eating

Many of the teen’s 22,000 followers were quick to offer their advice, with a lot of wise people suggesting the most beneficial option; both.

Before long, Simone’s father – The Rock – came across the tweet. Naturally he couldn’t help responding and, being a dad, he managed to come up with an embarrassing reply which both emphasised his relation to Simone and encouraged a bond over their similarities.

It really was the ultimate dad-move.

The actor responded:

You’re a Johnson, we don’t know what naps are lol. Eat.

Dwayne is known for being an all-around powerhouse, so it is admittedly pretty difficult to imagine him napping. He’s also been known to share pictures of the huge feasts he indulges in on his cheat days, so it’s no surprise he’s in favour of eating over sleeping.

The response wouldn’t have been too bad, and could even have been considered motivational, if he hadn’t added the ‘lol’. With those three letters he transformed himself from a wise advice-giver to a try-hard joker.

Dwayne Johnson and daughter Simone PA Images

Rather than ignoring the tweet, Simone appeared to try and limit the damage by distancing herself from Dwayne.

She wrote:

Speak for yourself.

We may never know whether Simone decided to sleep, eat or indulge in both, but I’m sure at least some of her day was spent inwardly berating her father for his public attempt at banter.

Still, an embarrassing Dwayne Johnson is still Dwayne Johnson, so as dads go he’s a pretty cool one to have.