Dwayne Johnson Gifts Truck To Long-Time Friend Who Took Him In When He Was Homeless Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Friendship is clearly something that is very important to Dwayne Johnson, as he’s just gifted a truck to a ‘lifelong pal’ who took him in when he was homeless as a teenager.

The actor bought the vehicle for Bruno Lauer, who took Johnson in after he and his mother were evicted in Hawaii when he was a kid. Together, the pair lived in Bruno’s trailer, while The Rock launched his wrestling career in Memphis.

Bruno, who worked as a wrestling manager under the title of Harvey Wippleman in the 1990s, even helped the former wrestler purchase his very first car when he was just 15.

Check out the moment Dwayne gifted him the truck here:

‘My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad. When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn’t gonna live with my dad. Sh*t happens, plans change and that’s the way it goes,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno, who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel. Bruno could’ve (and should’ve) said “hell no, I’m not takin’ in some kid who I don’t know.” But he didn’t.’

The Rock added: ‘He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends.’

However, the truck bears significance for the pair, after Bruno gave Dwayne his ‘last $40 bucks’ so that he could ‘hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville’.

‘But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a second crackhead passed out on the floor in the back,’ the former wrestling star added.

So, the 48-year-old decided to return the favour all these years later – minus the crackhead in the back seat, of course.

‘I love you, brother. Your kindness and heart – helped change my life’s trajectory. And when you’re ready to retire from the business you just say the word. I got you covered,’ Dwayne said.

‘Enjoy your new ride and give Walls, Mississippi my love and gratitude.’

In the emotional video, Dwayne shows Bruno the truck, who is overcome with emotion and says ‘no one has ever done anything like this for me before.’

‘I can’t believe it, I love you so much, before this, without this, with nothing. I love you man, not ‘cause of this, ‘cause of who you are.’