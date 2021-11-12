Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Finally Explains Why He Pees In Water Bottles

Alamy

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed the reason he pees in water bottles while he’s training.

It’s the answer the whole world has been waiting years to hear, and now Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has blessed us with the truth.

Back in 2017, Johnson posted a video to his Instagram account where a bottle full of yellow liquid was briefly visible on camera.

Never one to shy away from being honest, he announced that it was a bottle full of his own pee and said his ‘hardcore’ training style left him with no time to pause his workout, hence the need for an improvised toilet.

This weird detail has followed The Rock around ever since, and the 49-year-old actor has finally explained just why he pees in water bottles.

Speaking in an interview with Esquire, Johnson decided to give a little bit more context to his behaviour in the gym.

He said: ‘It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you’re done using it. These are just bottles that I’m no longer using.

‘Usually the gyms that I workout in don’t have a bathroom because they’re the iron paradise. They’re just hot, sweaty and dirty.’

He continued: ‘I usually stay pretty hydrated, I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot but probably a couple of times during every workout I have to go to the bathroom so I break out the bottle!’

In the same interview, he also talked about his cheat days where he takes a break from his fitness regime to eat a less healthy but more delicious meal.

Johnson admitted that while he does stick to a strict diet during the week, he enjoys Sundays where he can really ‘go to town’.

