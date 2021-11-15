Dwayne The Rock Johnson Shares Mesmerisingly Intense Leg Workout

Bad ass song to train legs to. Smashed leg training this morning and finished with this reloaded power squat 4×25.

Give it a shot next leg day.

* raise the foot platform to target certain areas of the quads and glutes. These final 100 reps at the end of your leg training are brutal, but extremely productive.

Put yourself thru hell when you train, but especially on leg day. Legs separate the men from the boys. Don’t skip it.