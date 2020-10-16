Dwayne The Rock Johnson Shocks Fans With Incredible Throwback Pic PA Images/The Rock/Instagram

Dwayne Johnson’s fans were left stunned when the actor posted a throwback picture taken when he was just seven years old.

We all know what The Rock looks like, right? Big, bald, extremely muscley? Obviously he wasn’t born that way, but after watching him take on huge competitors on WWE and getting used to his buff appearance in the likes of Baywatch and Jumanji, it’s hard to imagine him ever looking any other way.

Actually, scratch that, we can imagine him one another way – wearing a black turtleneck, blue jeans and a big chunky belt.

Still, even in his iconic ’90s turtleneck outfit he was still a big guy, so seeing Johnson as a little kid surprised many of his fans.

The Hobbs & Shaw star shared the image on Instagram today, October 16, in a ‘Throwback Thursday’ post that takes us back 41 years. It showed Johnson smiling at the camera with thick, curly brown hair and wearing a floral shirt.

Alongside the image, Johnson wrote:

Throwback to 7 years old in Hawaii, and just drippin’ cool with my buck teeth, aloha shirt and WTF is going on with my afro matted down on one side!? No way this stud doesn’t grow up to become Sexiest Man Alive.

Though Johnson seemed baffled his younger self could ever grow up to be the sexiest man on the planet, that’s exactly what happened when he was awarded the prestigious title by People in 2016.

Now 6’5″ and 245lbs, Johnson said at the time that it ‘took a lot of time’ for him to be comfortable in his own skin, and he admitted that while he was growing up in Hawaii he was ‘unsure of who [he] was and who [he] wanted to be.’

Johnson said the Sexiest Man Alive award felt like reaching ‘the pinnacle’, and considering what he looks like now fans were quick to express their surprise at the appearance of his seven year old self.

Dwayne Johnson PA Images

One fan wrote:

This is wild

Another commented:

Umm that’s unbelievable

While another wrote:

Look at all that hair.

The 48-year-old was born in Hawaii and rose to fame through his appearances on WWE throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, before leaving to pursue a career in acting. Now father to three kids, Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana, he regularly shares insights into his home and family life with his 200 million followers.