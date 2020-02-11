Dwyane Wade Says Wife Reached Out To Entire Cast Of Pose When Daughter Came Out As Trans
Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade says he and his wife reached out to the entire cast of Pose for advice when his daughter came out as transgender.
The basketball player appeared on The Ellen Show today, February 11, where he opened up about fatherhood and recalled how his 12-year-old announced she was transgender.
Speaking to host Ellen, Dwyane recalled how Zaya, who was born a boy and originally named Zion, told her parents she was ‘ready to live [her] truth’.
The father explained:
Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… I don’t know if everyone knows, [she was] originally named Zion; Zion, born as a boy — came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, and I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya’.
Dwyane described himself and his wife Gabrielle as ‘proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community’, as well as being ‘proud allies’ to the community in general.
You can watch Dwyane’s appearance on The Ellen Show here:
The former basketball player told Ellen how Gabrielle, who stars in the drama series Being Mary Jane, used her industry contacts to reach out to the cast of Pose in an effort to gather information on how the parents could best support their daughter.
He said:
That was our job, to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of Pose.
We just tried to figure out as much information as we can to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.
Pose, for those who are unaware, is an American drama television series set in the 1980s, focusing on New York City’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ+ and gender-nonconforming ballroom culture scene.
Dwyane spoke of how he and his wife take their ‘responsibilities’ as parents ‘very seriously’, explaining:
So when our child comes home with a question, our child comes home with an issue, our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, to give the best feedback we can.
And that doesn’t change because sexuality [and gender] is now involved in it.
The chat show host praised Dwyane for the way he embraced his daughter’s transition, saying:
What every parent should be is what you’re being now — which is unconditionally loving your child and supporting your child in whoever they are.
The parents’ reaction would have no doubt made Zaya’s journey easier; the family are certainly an inspiration.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
