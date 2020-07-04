Earl Cameron, Pioneering Doctor Who And Thunderball Actor, Dies aged 102 PA/United Artists

Pioneering actor Earl Cameron has died at the age of 102.

His death was confirmed by Bermudian newspaper The Royal Gazette.

Cameron, who starred in James Bond film Thunderball, Doctor Who and A Warm December, was one of the first Black actors to star in a lead role in a British feature film.

He was born in Pembroke, Bermuda in 1971, and ended up living in England by accident, when he served in the British Merchant Navy during World War II and his ship left without him.

‘I arrived in London on 29 October 1939. I got involved with a lady and you know the rest,’ he said in a book published in 2014. ‘The ship left without me and the girl walked out too.’

The inspiration for his impressive career came after he went to see a West End play and noticed there were very few Black actors.

Earl Cameron, Pioneering Doctor Who And Thunderball Actor, Dies aged 102 PA Images

After starring in theatre, Cameron went on to take a leading role in Pool of London in 1951, breaking the ‘colour bar’ when only a small number of Black actors had been given prominent roles. At the time, Pool of London was the first British film to show a mixed race relationship.

‘I never saw myself as a pioneer. It was only later, looking back, that it occurred to me that I was,’ he told the Guardian in 2017.

In 1965, Cameron landed his most prominent role as Pinder in James Bond film Thunderball, where he starred alongside Sean Connery.

Earl Cameron, Pioneering Doctor Who And Thunderball Actor, Dies aged 102 United Artists

The very next year, he landed the role of astronaut Williams in the Doctor Who episode The Tenth Planet, making him the first ever Black actor to play an astronaut.

Cameron left Britain in the late 70s to establish a Baha’i centre, a religious belief system, in the Solomon Islands. There, he ran the centre and an ice cream shop until his first wife Audrey passed away in 1994.

He then moved back the UK and married his second wife Barbara, who he remained with until his passing.

In 2009, Cameron was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire and awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Warwick in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Barbara and his six children.

Rest in peace to a true legend, Earl Cameron.