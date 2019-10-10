Ed Sheeran And Prince Harry Release Hilarious Video Making Fun Of Their Hair

sussexroyal/Instagram

The nation’s two favourite ginger people, Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry, have teamed up to release a hilarious video making fun of their hair for World Mental Health Day.

Prince Harry shared the video on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page after recording the brief chat he had with the singer, in which they discuss the importance of speaking about mental health.

It opened with Ed having his beard combed and shaved in preparation for meeting the Duke of Sussex, as the singer explains he’s going to meet with the prince to record a charity video.

Watch the video here:

Harry goes on to invite Ed into his home, which is incredibly set up with a doorbell playing the National Anthem – a brilliant touch.

The prince starts out serious, saying ‘for me, this is a subject and conversation that is just not talked about. I think people all over the world are really suffering’.

Ed says the subject is one he’s ‘passionate about’ and the pair come up with the idea of writing a song about the issue to help raise awareness.

Getty

All the while, unfortunately, the singer jokingly has the wrong end of the stick as he presumes he and Harry have gathered to discuss their shared hair colour, admitting ‘it’s time we stood up and said we’re not going to take this any more. We are ginger and we’re going to fight’.

One the confusion is cleared up and Ed has deleted his ‘Gingers Unite’ PowerPoint, the pair go on to encourage viewers to reach out to friends and strangers who might be suffering in silence.

So important, that Prince Harry and @edsheeran make an effort to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. THANK YOU for sharing this message today on #WorldMentalHealthDay #sussexroyalhttps://t.co/HLtWcrzkYi — WorldMentalHealthDay (@WMHDay) October 10, 2019

Alongside the video, the caption reads:

Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence – share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together.

TODAY IS WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY! Let's make #WorldMentalHealthDay top trending. Attention on social media can lead to more awareness and give #mentalhealth a higher priority worldwide. Please help us to reach as many people as possible by retweeting and using our hashtag💚 pic.twitter.com/apqIwefHac — WorldMentalHealthDay (@WMHDay) October 10, 2019

World Mental Health Day takes place today, October 10, and this year the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) has chosen ‘suicide prevention’ as the theme for the day.

On their website, the charity explain the message on suicide prevention is one of hope.

Too many lives and families are being destroyed by suicide. People living with mental illness deserve better and we won’t stop until everyone gets the right support and care. Join us: https://t.co/yjQtNDmHgL #WorldMentalHealthDay #WorldMentalHealthDay2019 #WMHD #WMHD19 pic.twitter.com/uIOjLbKoMQ — Rethink Mental Illness (@Rethink_) October 10, 2019

Mark Rowland, the Chief Executive of the Mental Health Foundation, explains:

As we bring suicide out from the shadows and seek to understand the causes, we need an urgent and sustained approach to prevent it. The good news is that every step we take towards preventing suicide is also a step towards a mentally healthier society. We will all benefit if we create a society where we can ask for help, experience less trauma and distress and where support is on hand when we need it.

If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58, and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.