Eddie Murphy Says Political Correctness Is Making People ‘More Uptight’

PA Images/Universal Pictures

After having spent decades in the field, Eddie Murphy expressed his belief that comedy hasn’t changed over the years but that a ‘period of political correctness’ has left people ‘a little more uptight about comedy.’

The actor opened up about his experience with Hollywood ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated comedy sequel, Coming 2 America, which is released on March 5.

Murphy, 59, rose to fame after being cast on the iconic Saturday Night Live in 1980, after which he went on to star in films such as Beverly Hills Cop, Dr. Dolittle and Daddy Day Care.

NBC

Speaking to the Radio Times, per the Evening Standard, the actor reflected on a shift in contemporary attitudes towards comedy and explained that while ‘times change and tastes change… funny is still funny’.

He commented:

Right now, we’re going through a period of political correctness and people are a little more uptight about comedy – but there’s no expiration date on funny.

The actor also discussed the lack of diversity in Hollywood, acknowledging its issues as he said: ‘It’s been this way for years and years, but it’s not just African-Americans; it’s also about women and other minorities, too. White men run this business. It’s always been this way.’

PA

In spite of Hollywood’s failures, however, Murphy stated that ‘race has never been an issue’ when it comes to his work and career.

He commented:

I’ve been making movies for 40 years and never once could I not get a movie made because I was black. I transcended that stuff. But that’s not to say I walked out of heaven and into Hollywood. I’m a black man who was born in America; I’m African American. Growing up in this country, there’s no way you’re not going to have to face some sh*t.

Released more than 30 years after the original, Coming 2 America will see Murphy once again take on the role of Prince Akeem, with his 19-year-old daughter, Bella, making her acting debut in the role of Akeem’s daughter, Omma.

Amazon Studios

Murphy recently told Sky News that he was ‘totally was not thinking about doing a sequel’, but after the 1988 film Coming To America became ‘like a cult movie’, he started to think about the possibility of a follow-up.

He explained: ‘So 25 years later, it was like, wow, if we could figure out a way to connect these dots, we could [make a] Coming to America sequel, there are people that would go see it.’

Coming 2 America will be available to stream on Prime Video from March 5.