Ellen DeGeneres Details 'Excruciating' Coronavirus Pain But Insists She's 'Really Good' theellenshow/Twitter

Ellen DeGeneres has spoken out about experiencing ‘excruciating’ pain after contracting coronavirus, but assured her followers she’s feeling ‘really good’.

The television host announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, December 10, when she told her Instagram followers that she was following ‘all the proper [Centres for Disease Control] guidelines’ and would ‘see [them] all again after the holidays’.

She provided an update last night to thank everyone who’d sent well wishes in the wake of the news, saying she was feeling ‘100%’ almost a week after her diagnosis.

See her video below:

Ellen went on to discuss her experience, saying the ‘excruciating back pain’ was ‘one thing they don’t tell you’. She said she didn’t know it was a symptom, and explained she didn’t quite understand what caused the pain, but confirmed that she’d spoken to other people who’d experienced the same thing.

She continued:

Back pain. Who knew? How come? Back pain – bad.

The 62-year-old appeared to be filming from her home in Montecito, California, where she has some four-legged friends keeping her company.

She shared a picture of herself curled up around one of her dogs on the floor last week, writing: ‘Thank you for all of your sweet messages. They’re helping a lot. Wally is helping too.’

Ellen lying with dog The Ellen Show/Instagram

It’s unclear how Ellen caught the virus, but at the time she told her followers she was ‘feeling fine’ and encouraged everyone to ‘please stay safe and healthy’.

After updating her fans, the show host went on to play – and win – a quick game of Connect Four.

Ellen typically tapes her shows at least a day in advance, but the episode that aired last Thursday was a re-run, suggesting she’d received her results earlier in the week and wasn’t able to record the show.

Ellen reveals she has coronavirus The Ellen Show/Instagram

Her diagnosis led to the cancellation of the final day of her ‘well-known ’12 Days of Giveaways’ holiday promotional series, which typically draws big audiences.

Ellen’s supporters were quick to comfort her after she shared the news about testing positive, with TV personality Kym Douglas writing: ‘Sending you love, support and prayers @theellenshow. For so many years I have stood next to you watching you give so much to others…now it’s time for you to let US give back to you Love, support and prayers.’

Ellen is one of 16,979,777 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the US, where cases continue to surge in record numbers.

