Ellen DeGeneres’s Wife Portia De Rossi Speaks Out Amid Toxic Workplace Claims

Portia de Rossi has defended her wife Ellen DeGeneres following accusations of a toxic working environment on her show, saying she is ‘standing by’ her.

Her support comes after the daytime TV host apologised to her employees, who according to workplace complaints are reported to have faced alleged racism, fear and intimidation while working behind the scenes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

WarnerMedia is currently undertaking an internal investigation into the show, after 10 former crew members came forward with claims that they were mistreated by producers and staff members.

Yesterday, August 3, 47-year-old de Rossi expressed her support for DeGeneres on social media, thanking those who have stood by her in recent weeks.

‘To all our fans… we see you,’ she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture emblazoned with the words, ‘I Stand By Ellen.’ She included the following hashtags: #stopbotattacks, #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen, #IstandByEllenDeGeneres ‬and #bekindtooneanother.

While the last hashtag echoes the phrase that DeGeneres closes out her show each day, it wasn’t immediately clear what de Rossi meant by her reference to bot attacks – although some believed it to imply the allegations came from ‘bots’ and were unfounded.

Initially, the investigation launched by WarnerMedia was looking into accusations of miscommunication around pay and hours, as well as a ‘toxic’ culture that has allegedly led to staff being fired for taking medical leave or bereavement days.

The company said in a statement that while ‘not all of the allegations were corroborated’, it was ‘disappointed’ that the primary findings ‘indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management’.

Since the investigation was launched though, a number of fresh allegations have emerged, with several former employees alleging incidents of sexual misconduct and harassment from top executives.

On Thursday, July 30, DeGeneres penned a lengthy memo to her employees in which she addressed the alleged workplace toxicity, stating: ‘My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that.’

However, at certain points the TV host appeared to place blame elsewhere, mentioning ‘others’ whom she relied on ‘to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done’.

‘Clearly some didn’t,’ she continued in the apology letter to her staff, adding: ‘I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop.’

In her apology, DeGeneres said the culture of the show ‘will now change’ and that she is ‘committed to ensuring this does not happen again’.