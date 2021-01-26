Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner

elliotpage/Instagram/PA Images

Actor Elliot Page has filed for divorce from his wife, Emma Portner.

The actor is reported to have just filed the legal documents in Manhattan, requesting the dissolution of his marriage to Portner after just three years, as per TMZ.

Page and Portner wed back in 2018 in a secret ceremony, with Page later announcing on Instagram, ‘Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.’

Why Elliot Page's Transition Is So Important PA Images

The break up comes two months after Page came out as transgender in a powerful social media post, in which he announced his pronouns are he/they.

‘I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place,’ he wrote.

‘I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.’

Page continued:

I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.

Following his announcement, Portner expressed her pride at how brave the Umbrella Academy star had been in coming out so publicly.

‘I am so proud of Elliot Page. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much,’ she wrote.

Portner later wrote a post explaining that her own sexuality and gender identity was ‘not up for debate’, before deleting her own Instagram account just days later.

elliotpage/Instagram

Portner is a dancer and choreographer, who teaches at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City. She has also featured in a number of Justin Bieber music videos and live shows.

Neither Page or Portner have commented publicly on their split.