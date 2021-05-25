Elliot Page Praised For Posting First Shirtless Photo Since Sharing He’s Transgender
Elliot Page has received praise from fans and supporters after sharing his first shirtless photo since he announced he was transgender.
In December 2020, Elliot Page revealed to the world that he was trans. On a social media post, he explained to his 3.2 million followers that his pronouns are ‘he/they’. Page uses both he/him and they/them pronouns; this story will use he/him when referring to the actor.
At the time, Page wrote, ‘I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.’
Following this statement, the actor has continued to discuss his transition through interviews. Notably, he has discussed the importance of top surgery. Page told TIME magazine that ‘it has completely transformed [his] life’. The actor has now revealed his first topless photo since the operation, and once again thousands of people have shown support.
The caption for the Instagram post, which featured a topless photo of Elliot wearing swimming trunks, simply read, ‘Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful.’ In response, the likes of Miley Cyrus, Nina Dobrev, Ilana Glazer and Tanya Tagaq all showed their support. In fact, Tagaq noted, ‘Can I borrow some abs? Thanks [heart emoji].’
Since Page announced that he is trans, he has continuously shown support for the LGBTQ+ community. This has included reflecting on transphobia and how he felt as a child knowing that he wasn’t happy within himself.
Page told Vanity Fair:
When I was a little kid, absolutely, 100%, I was a boy. I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them “Jason.” Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be.
I just couldn’t understand when I’d be told, “No, you’re not. No, you can’t be that when you’re older.” You feel it. Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary, and there’s a grief to it in a way.
Many are pleased that the actor is now starting to feel like himself and are happy to see a social media post that illustrates his positive journey.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
