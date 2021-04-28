Elliot Page Says Transphobia Shuts People Out Of Having The Chance Of A Future
In a recent interview, Elliot Page has discussed transphobia and the damage it does to people.
When Elliot Page announced that he was trans on social media, the post gathered worldwide attention. Before discussing the decision to come out with Oprah Winfrey, Page discussed his transition and creative work with Thomas Page McBee.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, Page noted the differences he felt since publicly addressing that he was trans. The actor noted that he was now more comfortable within themself and commented that ‘the most significant difference is that I’m really able to just exist.’ They also noted that they now feel ‘present.’
As the interview continued, Page discussed his work and how things have changed. Page noted that because they feel more comfortable, it may impact their acting work. While noting that he wasn’t sure exactly how their work would be different in the future.
On the back of discussions about creativity, Page commented that transphobia blocks creative outlets for people:
Transphobia in our society shuts so many people out. Think of all the individuals that don’t get a chance to thrive, that don’t get a chance to have a future, that don’t get a chance to share their magic with us.
The actor went on to acknowledge that his experience is unique, but also discussed how they felt about their identity in the past:
When I was a little kid, absolutely, 100%, I was a boy. I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them “Jason.” Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be.
I just couldn’t understand when I’d be told, “No, you’re not. No, you can’t be that when you’re older.” You feel it. Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary, and there’s a grief to it in a way.
Page reflected on their feelings and discussed why they wanted to speak with Oprah about coming out. They listed one of the primary reasons as the rhetoric of anti-trans activists. On the back of this, Page stated that their one message to a younger version of themself would be that ‘they were 100% real.’
Page later added that they would tell a younger version of themself to ‘hold on and keep going.’
Topics: Celebrity, Elliot Page, News, Now, Oprah Winfrey