Elliot Page Shares He’s Undergone Top Surgery, Says It Was ‘Lifesaving’

Actor Elliot Page said that undergoing top surgery was ‘lifesaving’ for him.

Page, 34, came out as transgender in December 2020, announcing he would now be named Elliot.

Part of his candid letter shared at the time read, ‘I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.’

He was inundated with support from his fans and fellow celebrities, and he later thanked everyone for ‘from the bottom of [his] heart’.

LGBTQ+ charities also applauded the Juno actor’s honesty, saying it was important that people like Elliot use their platforms to their advantage.

Now, in an interview with Time magazine, Page has revealed that at the time of the announcement, he was recovering in Toronto from top surgery.

While emphasising that being trans isn’t all about surgery, he found that he massively benefitted from it. He told the magazine that ‘it has completely transformed [his] life’.

Page also described the surgery as ‘not only life-changing but lifesaving’.

Page also said in the interview that he’d felt like a boy since a young age. It was at nine years old that his parents allowed him to cut his hair short.

He explained, ‘I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.’

After his haircut, strangers finally started perceiving him the way he saw himself, Time wrote, something that felt ‘right’ for the then nine-year-old Page.

However, after he began his acting career a year later and was cast in 1997 film Pit Pony, he found that he had to look ‘a certain way’.

Discussing his December announcement, Page explained to Time that while he did get support, he sadly got a lot of abuse as well. He said, ‘What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That’s essentially what happened.’

While he expected the abuse, he didn’t expect his story to become as big as it did. Page ended up trending across 20 different countries and gained 400,000 Instagram followers in the space of a day, according to Time.

Despite filing for divorce from his wife Emma Portner in January 2021 after separating last summer, he seems to be doing really well.

At the time of the interview in February, Page said he felt ‘true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in [his] life, […] mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety’.