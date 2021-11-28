Elliot Page Tests New Phone Works With Topless Pic

Elliot Page/Instagram/ Alamy

Elliot Page has posted a topless selfie to Instagram, joking that he was just testing that his new phone worked.

Page may have ‘won’ Halloween with his ‘genius’ E.T. costume, but this time, he took a bit more of a stripped back approach.

The Canadian actor and producer took to Instagram to share the phone upgrade with followers, while posing in his bedroom staring into the mirror.

I’m now sat here on my iPhone 8 realising just how desperately I need an upgrade, as not only does Page’s iPhone look sparkling new, but the camera quality is looking sharp.

Page jokingly captioned the topless selfie:

Oh good my new phone works.

However, it was the 34-year-old’s attire, rather than his new iPhone, which stole the show.

The post has since amassed over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments, with users taking to the comments section of the post to compliment the actor. One said: ‘Please tell me how you stay so toned up? I got like 3 abs bro.’

Another wrote:

DAYUM!! You look amazing!

A third commented: ‘ABSOLUTELY STYLIN!’