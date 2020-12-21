Elliot Page Thanks Fans For Support In First Post Since Coming Out As Transgender PA Images/elliotpage/Instagram

Elliot Page has spoken out in his first Instagram post since coming out as transgender.

The Umbrella Academy star took to social media at the start of the month to inform his millions of followers that his name was Elliot – formerly Ellen – and that his pronouns were now he/they.

Part of the post shared on December 1 read, ‘I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.’

He continued, ‘I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.’

Elliot was then applauded by many for his heartfelt and candid post, which saw the likes of Miley Cyrus, Ruby Rose, Jameela Jamil and Charlize Theron sharing the love in the comments section.

The day after his announcement, his wife of two years, Emma Portner, stated how proud she was of her partner.

Portner, 26, wrote on Instagram:

I am so proud of Elliot Page. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.

Following the showering of love and support he’s received after his announcement, Page has taken to Instagram for the first time in weeks to thank everyone.

@elliotpage/Instagram

Yesterday, December 20, he wrote, ‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other.’

He then asked people to support two charities – Transanta and Trans Lifeline – if they could, and added that he will ‘see [us] in 2021’.

Peppermint actor Jennifer Garner commented on the post, ‘Major, huge love to you, Elliot,’ while Zoe Bell wrote, ‘You’re f*cken beautiful Elliot. Loving you from afar [sic].’

Page will continue to play character Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy in its third season, with Netflix announcing earlier this month that it was in the process of updating all of Page’s credits to Elliot.