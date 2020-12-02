Elliot Page To Continue Playing Vanya Hargreeves In Umbrella Academy
Elliot Page will continue to play the role of Vanya Hargreeves in the third season of The Umbrella Academy after coming out as transgender, according to reports.
Insiders at Netflix have confirmed that there are no plans to change the gender of Vanya’s character, a woman whose superpower sees her emotions linked to an ability to harness sound and convert it into energy.
The Juno actor came out as transgender in a heartfelt post on Instagram yesterday, telling his 3.2 million followers that his pronouns are ‘he/they’ and his name is Elliot.
Netflix is also in the process of updating Elliot’s credited name across all of its titles, an insider told Variety.
In his post, Elliot said he felt ‘lucky’ to be writing the message and to ‘have arrived at this place’ in life, and expressed his ‘overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported [him] along this journey’.
Elliot continued:
I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.
I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.
I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.
A number of celebrities have voiced their support for Elliot, including Miley Cyrus and fellow The Umbrella Academy actor Justin Min, who wrote: ‘love you so much’.
The Umbrella Academy, which first aired in 2019, is about a family of superhero siblings. In the second season, the LGBTQ+ love story tied to Elliot’s character was praised by fans and he has gained a loyal following since.
The third series of The Umbrella Academy is expected to drop sometime in 2022.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
