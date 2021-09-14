Elliot Page Wore A Green Flower On His Met Gala Suit Last Night, Here’s Why

PA Images

Elliot Page made his Met Gala red carpet debut last night, and fans were quick to spot a subtle yet meaningful touch to his outfit.

Compared to the traditionally over-the-top costumes worn to the event, Page’s outfit was relatively simple, with the actor opting for a black Balenciaga suit and black sneakers.

To cap off the understated look, Page accessorised with a simple green rose pinned to the lapel of his suit, which, unbeknownst to many, carries a special historical significance.

PA Images

According to Affinity magazine, the green flower is a long-standing queer symbol, having been first made prominent by Oscar Wilde in the 19th century.

In 1892, Wilde asked friends attending the opening night of one of his shows to wear green carnation flowers on their lapels. As a result, the green carnation became a symbol for queer men to identify themselves with, at a time when homosexuality was firmly illegal.

Though Wilde himself reportedly told those who asked that the flower meant ‘nothing’, it took on added significance in 1894, when author Robert Hichens published The Green Carnation – a book based on the life of Oscar Wilde. The book caused a scandal and was withdrawn from publication after the author feared it had contributed to Wilde’s conviction for gross indecency in 1895.

Page didn’t comment on his decision to wear a green flower, but fans have praised his subtle way of paying tribute to the LGBTQ+ community.

‘The only plain black tux I will praise with the Oscar Wilde inspired green flower, Elliot Page I love you,’ one person tweeted.

‘No one can pull off a neon green pocket flower quite like elliot page 10/10’ another person tweeted.