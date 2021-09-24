Elon Musk And Grimes Have Broken Up After Three Years Together
Elon Musk and singer Grimes have separated after three years together.
The SpaceX founder has confirmed that they are ‘semi-separated’, but are still on good terms and plan on co-parenting their one-year-old child, X Æ A-Xii Musk, together.
We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.
It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.
The pair first started dating in 2018 and welcomed their son in May 2020.
Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, and Musk were last seen together at this year’s Met Gala, which was held earlier this month.
While they both attended the star-studded event, the 33-year-old Oblivion singer walked the red carpet alone.
X Æ A-Xii is Musk’s sixth child, but the first for the former couple. The tech mogul also shares five sons with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 15.
Grimes recently shared a rare video of X Æ A-Xii as part of a teaser for her latest track SHINIGAMI.
The one-year-old could be seen at the very beginning of the clip holding a glass of water as he turns away from the camera before the clip cuts to Grimes taking in a number of different locations on holiday, thought to have been in Italy following her and Musk’s trip there for his 50th birthday.
