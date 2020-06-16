Elon Musk And Grimes Have Legally Named Their Baby X AE A-XII PA Images/elonmusk/Twitter

It’s official: Elon Musk and Grimes have named their first baby together X AE A-XII.

As you can see, the couple did have to compromise and alter the name slightly from what they initially planned to name their son – X Æ A-12 – in order to comply with California law.

That being they weren’t allowed to use any numbers, special signs or symbols in the baby’s name because the state of California only allows names limited to the English alphabet.

elon musk holding baby elonmusk/Twitter

Basically, it was bye bye ‘Æ A-12’, hello ‘AE A-XII’. The character Æ, which Grimes previously revealed was her ‘elven spelling’ of artificial intelligence and/or love and which is often pronounced ‘Ash’, had to be changed to simply ‘AE’, while A-12, which is the precursor to the couple’s favourite aircraft, SR-17, has been changed to Roman numerals.

The newborn’s birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, shows that his first name is X, his middle name is AE A-XII, and his last name is simply Musk.

Not to worry though, because even though the creative parents weren’t able to stick with their original plan of X Æ A-12, the sentiment remains the same and I’m sure they’ll be calling their baby whatever they want to anyway.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes PA Images

The change comes after Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, confirmed they had changed the baby’s name towards the end of May, saying the couple had to switch to Roman numerals in response to a question posed by a fan on Instagram.

However, at the time, the Canadian singer said the Æ would be remaining, writing: ‘X Æ A-XII… Roman numerals. Looks better tbh. One dash is allowed.’

Her response prompted questions from confused fans at the time, with many pointing out that Æ still wasn’t allowed under California law. Only now though has she confirmed the complete change.

instagram screenshot grimes confirms change to roman numerals grimes/Instagram

Grimes and Musk welcomed X AE A-XII on Monday, May 4, with the baby’s name stirring up drama just moments after his birth when the Tesla CEO responded to a fan’s request to know the newborn’s name.

This led to Grimes having to break down the meaning behind it that same day, later giving a tutorial on how to pronounce the ‘avant-garde‘ name. ‘It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,’ she told her followers. So Ex-Ay-Eye, right?

Nobody knows, because Musk himself went on to contradict this completely when he told Joe Rogan: ‘It’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced “Ash”. And then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution.’

The long and short of it is that nobody really knows how to pronounce the baby’s name – not even his own parents – and so we should all just give up trying.