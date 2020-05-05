Elon Musk And Grimes Welcome Their First Child Together Elon Musk/Twitter/PA Images

Singer Grimes and Elon Musk have just welcomed their first child together, with ‘Mom and baby’ both said to be doing well.

Musk announced the news on Twitter on Monday night, May 5, and was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from followers.

The couple revealed their pregnancy in January of this year, when Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – uploaded a picture of her baby bump on social media.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes PA Images

Getty

Followers were quick to inundate Musk’s Twitter with questions demanding to know the name and gender, tweeting, ‘we literally need to know’.

While it’s not clear whether Musk was poking fun at his followers, Musk replied: ‘X Æ A-12 Musk,’ however the name does appear to be inspired by one of the songs from Grimes’ latest album, 4ÆM.

Back in February, the Canadian singer said she had a name, but she had decided not to tell anyone because it’s too ‘avant-garde’.

Speaking on a YouTube livestream she told her followers:

I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it. But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.

Tech mogul Musk has already fathered six children with his ex-wife, including his first child who tragically passed away as a result of SIDS at just 10 weeks old.

When asked by fans on Twitter whether the newborn was a boy or a girl, Musk replied ‘boy’, despite the couple previously revealing they would raise their child as ‘they’ until they decide their own gender identity.

Grimes explained:

I don’t want to say the gender of the baby… because I feel like their privacy should be protected. I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public. And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.

Grimes and Musk have been dating for around two years, however Grimes insists that she didn’t know what she was getting into when she began dating the famed businessman.

She told the Rolling Stone:

No one believes me about this. Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing. The sh*t that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work.

Congrats, Grimes and Musk!