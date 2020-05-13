Elon Musk Explains His Relationship With Grimes With The Help Of Kylie Jenner PA/Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Ever since Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 5, there has been a lot of speculation about their relationship.

After all, Elon Musk is known for being the outspoken CEO of tech firm Tesla, while Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – is a Canadian singer, known for her esoteric pop music.

Musk and Grimes are both very active Twitter users, and it was there they first met, when they discovered a shared interest in artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes PA Images

Then, at May 2018’s Met Gala, the couple stepped out for the first time together, prompting an onslaught of memes from both of their followings.

Two years on, shortly after the couple welcomed their newborn son X Æ A-12, Musk has offered a little more insight into how they came to be where they are today – with the help of an iconic Kylie Jenner meme.

The meme shows a picture of Kylie cradling her baby bump as she says, ‘Next thing I knew, I was pregnant,’ alongside the caption, ‘When you see a guy walk by wearing light up Sketchers.’ Musk shared the meme on Twitter, writing, ‘That’s pretty much what happened.’

Wow.

Despite it being just one week after the birth of their new child, Musk has already gone back to work – a move which could see him arrested for breaking the Alameda County’s stay-at-home order.

Car manufacturing was deemed non-essential work by the state of California when outlining what businesses could continue to operate during the ongoing health crisis. Though the stay-at-home order was modified by the state on May 8, Alameda County, where Tesla’s Fremont factory is based, has kept restrictions on ‘non-essential businesses’.

Despite this order, Elon Musk has decided to reopen the factory following the wider state’s modified guidelines, and has even threatened to move the Tesla factory to a different state if the restrictions don’t change.

Though the state of California had approved car manufacturers reopening, according to Musk ‘an unelected county official’ from Alameda County ‘illegally overrode’ the decision.

Since publicly announcing he would be re-opening the factory, Musk has received support from California Governor Gavin Newson and even President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted: ‘California should let Tesla & Elon Musk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!’

Musk replied thanking the president, as well as responding to a tweet listing all those in favour of Tesla re-opening, writing: ‘It’s not often that the Governor of California & the President agree!’

The tech CEO previously offered his own arrest, announcing, ‘Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.’