Elon Musk Forgets Baby X Æ A-12's Name During Interview

Elon Musk and Grimes caused quite the stir when they chose to call their new son X Æ A-12, but just four months after the youngster was born it seems Musk is already having trouble remembering his name.

Having a family member momentarily forget your name isn’t that uncommon, especially if you have siblings. There have been occasions when my grandmother has listed everyone in my extended family before finally getting it right, but I don’t take it personally, because there’s quite a few of us.

Things might be different, however, if the person who forgot my name was my own father, and if he did so just a few months after I was born. Oh, and if I had the not-so-forgettable name of X Æ A-12.

See what happened when Musk momentarily lapsed on his son’s name below:

To be fair to the CEO, between his work with Tesla, SpaceX and trying to get chips in people’s brains, he has a lot going on, and he might not have expected to be asked about his son while visiting Giga Berlin, a manufacturing plant for Tesla that is currently under construction in Germany.

Still, you’d think he’d have caught on quickly when one of the reporters on the scene asked: ‘How’s X Æ A-12?’

Musk asked them to repeat the question before laughing and responding: ‘Oh, you mean my kid.’

I have to say, I think Musk’s laughter at the situation was a bit unwarranted; after all, there’s not many things that the sequence ‘X Æ A-12’ could refer to, especially when directed to Musk. However, the CEO went on to say that the relaying of his son’s name sounded ‘like a password’, before adding that the baby boy is ‘great’.

Musk added:

I think next time I am going to bring him, maybe come back in a few months and bring him along.

Elon Musk PA Images

Given that the father appeared to have such difficulty remembering his son’s name, it seems likely that ‘ex-ash-ay-12’ isn’t how he and Grimes pronounce it at home, even though he previously told Joe Rogan that’s in fact exactly how you say it.

During an appearance on Rogan’s podcast earlier this year, Musk commented:

I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’. And then, A-12,

The correct pronunciation of X Æ A-12 will probably forever remain one of life’s great mysteries, but at least one good thing came out of Musk’s blunder – your new password.