Elon Musk Gives New Suggestion As To How To Pronounce Baby X Æ A-Xii’s Name

Elon Musk ‘cleared up’ how to pronounce his child X Æ A-Xii’s name while hosting Saturday Night Live.

The Tesla and SpaceX whiz made his hosting debut last night, May 8, the first non-entertainer or athlete to do so since Donald Trump in 2015.

During the show, he revealed he’s ‘the first person with Asperger’s’ to host the sketch show, ‘or at least the first person to admit it’, in addition to discussing his child’s controversial name.

X Æ A-Xii, who the 49-year-old shares with his partner Grimes, 33, caused quite the stir last year, with many dumbfounded by the name’s meaning. The original name was X Æ A-12, but it was later changed to X Æ A-Xii – while it’s not been explicitly confirmed, it’s believed the first name fell outside of California law.

As part of his opening monologue, Musk brought the name up onto the screen and said, ‘SNL’s a great way to learn something new about the host. For example, this is my son’s name… it’s pronounced: cat running across a keyboard.’

X Æ A-Xii’s parents have previously differed over the actual pronunciation of the name. While appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk said, ‘I mean, it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced Ash… and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution.’

Meanwhile, Grimes explained, ‘It’s just X, like the letter X. Then AI. Like how you said the letter A then I.’

During SNL, Musk also discussed his Twitter account, a hub for memes, technology announcements and other ramblings. ‘Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works,’ he said.

Musk added, ‘To anyone who’s been offended, I just want to say I reinvented electric cars, and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?’