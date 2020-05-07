Elon Musk Goes Full Reply Guy And Corrects Grimes On Meaning Of X Æ A-12

Grimes/Instagram/PA

Elon Musk has finally explained the meaning behind the unusual name of his newborn child, X Æ A-12, correcting girlfriend Grimes in the process.

The Tesla CEO and his partner Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, May 5, with both baby and mum said to be doing well.

Musk took to Twitter later that morning to share the amazing news and answer questions from followers, where he revealed he and Grimes had chosen to name their child X Æ A-12.

At the time, the 48-year-old’s followers couldn’t get their head around whether he was being serious or not, however Grimes has since confirmed that is in fact the name they have chosen.

Taking to Twitter herself, the Canadian musician explained the meaning behind each part of the name, which she previously described as ‘avant-garde’ and a ‘genius name’.

She explained the ‘X’ stands for the ‘unknowable variable’, ‘Æ’ is her ‘elven spelling’ of artificial intelligence and/or love; and ‘A-12’ is the precursor to her and Musk’s favourite aircraft, SR-17. ‘No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,’ and ‘A’ meaning ‘Archangel, my favourite song’.

While it’s a fascinating explanation and an interesting insight into the minds of both parents, it wasn’t long before Musk went full-on reply guy and corrected the mother of his child’s tweet.

‘SR-71, but yes,’ he wrote.

Grimes responded: ‘I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos be forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound.’

He responded by calling her ‘powerful’, to which she replied ‘Haha E’ along with love hearts, so it seems she hasn’t taken his reply guy response too seriously.

It’s all well and good knowing what the name means, but I’m just hear waiting to learn how to say it. No doubt the parents will come out and explain it sometime soon, however, in the meantime some people have suggested the ‘Æ’ can be pronounced as ‘ash’.

Others suggested that the name could be pronounced Sascha 12, with one person explaining:

The name for the ligature Æ is ‘ash’, the Lockheed A-12 was part of the Archangel internal design effort. When you combine the X, ‘ash’ and A, the name could actually be pronounced ‘Sascha 12’.

Back in February, Grimes said she had a name, but she had decided not to tell anyone because it’s too ‘avant-garde’.

‘I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it. But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde,’ she told her YouTube followers.

As long as they love it, nothing else matters.