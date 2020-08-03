Elon Musk Invited To Visit Pyramids After Saying 'Aliens Built Them' On Twitter PA Images

Elon Musk has been invited to visit Egypt’s pyramids after he took to Twitter to claim aliens ‘obviously’ built them.

The conspiracy theory is nothing new, as the ancient structures have long been at the centre of speculation, wild claims and questionable stories.

Constructed around 4,500 years ago, the largest pyramid at Giza, the Great Pyramid, measures 481 feet (147 meters) and is built with an estimated 2.3 million stone blocks, each weighing an average of 2.5 to 15 tons, National Geographic reports.

Without the cranes, trucks and the other vehicles we have now, it’s tough to comprehend how humans could have created such massive structures. Rather than considering innovative man-made solutions, many people decided that the only explanation could be aliens.

Musk backed this theory online, writing:

Aliens built the pyramids obv

His tweet received thousands of likes and comments, and one of the users he caught the attention of was Rania A. Al-Mashat, Egypt’s minister of international cooperation.

After noting Musk’s interest in the pyramids, Al-Mashat extended an invitation to the CEO and his company, SpaceX, which would allow him to learn more about the history of the structures.

Al-Mashat wrote:

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you.

Musk hasn’t publicly responded to the invite, though it’s possible he slid into Al-Mashat’s DMs to take her up on the offer. The chance to see the pyramids for themselves might help Musk make up his mind on how they were built, because it wasn’t long before he appeared to flip-flop from his original theory.

Fewer than 12 hours after insisting the pyramids were built by aliens, Musk responded to his original tweet to share sources about how they were in fact built by humans.

Attaching a link to a Wikipedia page, the SpaceX CEO wrote:

The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years.

He followed it up with another link, explaining: ‘This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done.’ The article states that ‘most’ archaeologists agree the Great Pyramid was built by approximately 4,000 primary labourers, supported by 16-20,000 secondary workers who laboured for 20 years or more.

It’s unclear yet whether Musk will visit the pyramids in person, but I’m sure he’ll be keen to teach us all about his newfound knowledge if he does so.