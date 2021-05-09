Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger’s Syndrome On Saturday Night Live

PA Images

Elon Musk has been praised for his ‘brave’ admission that he has Asperger’s Syndrome on last night’s Saturday Night Live.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the revelation during his first appearance on the popular NBC show yesterday, May 8.

Musk said during his opening monologue that he was the first person to host the show with Asperger’s, before adding, ‘Or at least the first person to admit it.’

The multibillionaire further joked that over his life, he’s become ‘pretty good at running human emulation mode’.

Check out his full monologue below:

He has since been applauded for the revelation. Quote tweeting SNL’s post of Musk’s monologue, one person said that they ‘really loved’ the fact he told everyone about his Asperger’s, and dubbed it ‘such an awesome moment re representation of neurodivergent folks’.

Someone else said:

@elonmusk Walking out on to the #SNL stage in front of millions of people and opening up to us about his life with Asperger’s syndrome for the first time in public is a beacon of strength and hope for the autism community. This man is an idol to many, and it’s clear to see why.

Meanwhile, another person tweeted, ‘I’m happy to see @elonmusk host #SaturdayNightLive live this week and got even happier when he mentioned that he is also the first host in SNL history with asperger’s’.

While Musk crowned himself as the first person to host SNL with the condition, it’s believed that Saturday Night Live alumni Dan Aykroyd was actually the first person with Asperger’s to host the show in 2003, Sky News reports. Apparently Aykroyd has spoken in the past about having a mild form of the type of autism.

Whether he was the first person or not, you can’t not applaud Musk for being so candid.